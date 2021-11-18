Pro wrestlers to take to ring in Paignton

Later this month, the larger-than-life world of CSF Professional Wrestling will arrive in Devon for the very first time.

The organisation are one of the biggest Pro Wrestling match makers in the UK, having held

thousands of bouts over their 23 years of promotion. The Torbay Leisure Centre in Paignton has been chosen to host this event, on Sunday 28th November.



The group are no strangers to success, with many of the top wrestlers in the world having passed through since 1998. Household names, such as Jake’ The Snake’ Roberts, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, The Honky Tonk Man, Nasty Boys, ECW Legend Sabu, Juventud Guerrera, Chris Masters, Hiromu Takahashi, Jack Swagger and current WWE superstar MVP have all appeared at CSF events. Even the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Drew McIntyre started his career appearing for the group.



In total, twelve top stars will do battle in five pro bouts of high flying, bone crunching, gravity defying, action packed entertainment.



All nations Champion: Eddie Ryan will be in competition, as will ‘The Fox’ Kian Kelly, Grayson Reeves, Country Big, JD Knight and, making her CSF debut LA Taylor, as she sends an open challenge to any woman wrestler in the UK to face her at the event.



“We can’t wait to appear in Devon for the first time,” said CSF Professional Wrestling. “The line-up appearing is fantastic and we are pleased to be able to bring the All Nations Champion to town, where he will make the first ever defence of the title in this area.

“We’ve been holding sold-out events for 23 years and hope to add Paignton to our calendar and visit a few times each year, so local fans and families can see live the very best wrestling in the country.”



Doors open at 3:15pm on Sunday 28th November. Showtime is at 4pm and the event will finish at 6:30pm. Tickets are priced at £12 each, available online at www.csfwrestling.co.uk or by visiting the English Riviera Visitor Information Centre in Torquay. Event Box Office: 01803 211 211. Tickets also available on the door.

Wrestling spectacular - Credit: CSF

Smackdown at Torbay Leisure Centre - Credit: CSF

Wrestling belts on the line - Credit: CSF



