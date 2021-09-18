News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Young Devon's free Prince's Trust training 'ideal for those isolated due to pandemic'

person

Nikki Belso

Published: 8:53 AM September 18, 2021   
Young Devon's Prince's Trust programme 

Young Devon's Prince's Trust programme

Young Devon's Prince's Trust course is starting this month.

The course is Level 1, and will run at Young Devon's Newton Abbot site, five days a week for 12 weeks.

The programme offers free training for 16-to-25 year olds, supporting personal development and building confidence.

The course, which starts on September 27, includes modules such as a community project, and work experience as well as a week's residential.

This courses also aims to improve or obtain skills such as communication, confidence, teamwork as well as life skills. 

Week 1 – Introduction/Team building 
Week 2- Team building Residential 
Week 3-6 - Community Project 
Week 7-8 - Work Placement 
Week 9 - Next Steps 
Week 10-11 - Team Challenge 
Week 12 - Programme Review/Presentation 

Young Devon's Prince's Trust programme 

Young Devon's Prince's Trust programme - Credit: Young Devon

Young Devon say these courses are excellent progression opportunities, especially for young people who have been isolated, and out of an educational setting, due to the pandemic. 

For details, call 01626 356720, email thechangeacademy@youngdevon.org or log on to www.youngdevon.org

