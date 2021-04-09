Published: 2:29 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 2:33 PM April 9, 2021

Flowers left outside Windsor Castle following the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh - Credit: PA

Tributes to Prince Philip flowed from across the globe and nation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. speaking from a podium in Downing Street, said: “He (Philip) was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

“With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

“We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.

“Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her ‘strength and stay’, of more than 70 years.

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.

“Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.”

Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said in a statement: “I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service. Prince Philip continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years.

“He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service. During his naval career, in which he served with distinction in the Second World War, he won the respect of his peers as an outstanding officer.

“On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.

“The legacy he leaves is enormous. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he founded in 1956, has inspired generations of young people to help others and instilled in them a vision for citizenship and a desire to serve their communities. His work with countless charities and organisations reflected his wide-ranging, global interests in topics including wildlife, sport, design, engineering and inter-faith dialogue.

“In his powerful advocacy for conservation, his was a prophetic voice for over half a century, as he brought people from around the world to a new concern and commitment to action for the future of our planet.

“As we recover and rebuild after the terrible trial of the coronavirus pandemic, we will need fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serving others.

“Throughout his life Prince Philip displayed those qualities in abundance, and I pray that we can take inspiration from his example.

“I also join many people in giving thanks for the marriage of Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip, and for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Theirs was a marriage grounded in friendship and mutual respect and sustained by shared faith in Christ.

“I pray that God will comfort Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family at this time. May His Royal Highness rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

Back in Devon, Torbay MP Kevin Foster said: “Sorry to hear this news. It marks the passing of someone who saw action in World War 2 and then dedicated himself for decades to public service. RIP.”

There was even a tribute from the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service who said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as announced by Her Majesty The Queen today.”

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to be given a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state one and will not lie in state.

State funerals are only usually reserved for the sovereign.

According to protocol, as the Queen’s consort, Philip is to be honoured with a ceremonial royal funeral, as the Queen Mother was in 2002.







