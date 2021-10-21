Power lift for MND awareness raises over £13k

Published: 12:00 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 5:42 AM October 21, 2021

The Lift Me Up weightlifting competition was held at Winners 2000 gym in Newton Abbot and proved to be a massive success with over £13,000 raised for the MND Association.

Emily Muskett (born Godley0, a European Weightlifting Champion, jumped at the opportunity to be involved, having moved back to Torbay from Australia to help look after her mum Celia, who had sadly been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Emily continued her training for the Olympics with the local team at Winners 2000, who helped to organise this special event attracting weightlifting competitors from across the UK, and beyond.

“During my preparation for the Olympics, my mum was diagnosed with MND and passed away 11 months later in December 2020,” said Emily. “My family and I understand first-hand how devastating MND is to the person suffering it and to those around them that have to witness the pain and simply cannot help.

“There were more than 60 athletes taking part in the Lift Me Up event, which ran from 7am to 7pm. The competition brought so many people together from all over the country (and even the USA!), we had lots of beginners taking part in their first ever weightlifting event as well, as Olympians and GB international athletes.

“I’m so happy with how successful and fun the day was for everyone involved, and I’m even more elated that we were able to raise so much money for the MNDA. Thank you to everyone who has donated, and all the volunteers who made the event possible. Thank you to the sponsors and British Weight Lifting.

“Thank you to Simon and Ollie at Winners 2000 who helped organise the event from scratch. I hope one day if we all keep pushing and raise more funds for research, we might just find a cure for MND.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Emily Godley weightlifting event.

MND is a fatal rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It kills a third of people within one year and more than half within two years of diagnosis. There is no cure.

Weightlifting community comes together for charity - Credit: Hugh Murth Visuals

Winners 2000 hosting an event for MND - Credit: Hugh Murth Visuals



