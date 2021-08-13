Post-16 learners celebrate GCSE success

Published: 12:29 PM August 13, 2021

A group of young people in Torbay are celebrating after achieving the GCSEs they were unable to gain in mainstream school.

South Devon education and training provider Eat That Frog has achieved its best year yet for GCSE results.

The company offers bespoke education for young people aged 16 and over who have not thrived in mainstream education due to social or emotional difficulties such as anxiety, bullying or neuro-diversity such as being on the autistic spectrum.

Steve Michaels, ETF’s head of English and maths, said: “We started offering GCSEs to our young SEND learners four years ago. In that time, we’ve grown from one learner entered for GCSEs to 20 entered and passing this year.

"Compared to a large school or college, this may not sound like a huge number but for young people who come to us at 16, after not gaining GCSEs in mainstream education, this is a lifeline, opening up opportunities for sustainable employment.”

An Eat That Frog learner celebrates GCSE English and maths results. - Credit: Eat That Frog

One of the young people who celebrated their GCSE results last week said: “I am very happy with my GCSE maths and English results and getting a grade 5 in maths and a 7 in English. I am so pleased I did it and want to thank Amanda and Sophie for teaching me.”

Another said: “I am happy with my GCSE English result and it was worth it and thank you to Tilly and the other staff at Eat That Frog for their hard work.”

Daniel with his GCSE English result. - Credit: Eat That Frog

Learners this year were entered in Foundation and Higher Maths, English and even psychology GCSEs, with all learners passing and some achieving passes at level 7 – a huge achievement for young people who may previously have ‘failed’ or not even been entered for GCSEs.

Boosted by this success Eat That Frog are now widening their English and maths offer to enable adults to take Level 2 courses (equivalent to GCSEs) to help their employability prospects in short, compact courses available from this September.