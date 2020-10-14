Broadsands Beach between Paignton and Brixham previously had the bins removed at the end of the summer.

But Torbay Council has now agreed to leave them in place after a campaign by local councillor Karen Kennedy.

Meanwhile, work is under way to replace a sewage pipe from a toilet block which failed during the summer.

The beach is due to get a new block of pay-to-use cubicles as part of a major investment by the council.

Cllr Kennedy said she had been working with the council’s waste disposal team to keep bins on the beach, which remains popular outside the main holiday season.

It was a well-used destination for local exercise during the lockdown, and has a bistro and takeaway kiosk which stay open all year.

The councillor said she was also working with the police to continue targeting anti-social behaviour by motorists in the large car park at night.

She said: “Broadsands Beach is a little gem. There is a bistro and kiosk, and they are extremely popular all year round.

“I have been working on this for a year, and I’m extremely grateful for the extra bins.”

Cllr Kennedy and her Churston and Galmpton colleague Judith Mills resigned from the Conservative group in September to join the Independents.

They both blamed the Government’s handling of the pandemic and claimed the local Conservative group had failed to fully support neighbourhood plans, which the leadership denied.