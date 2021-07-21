Pop-up campsites 'need to check their flood risk'

Published: 1:47 PM July 21, 2021

Landowners need to have a flood plan to keep campers safe, says the Environment Agency - Credit: Environment Agency

Farmers and landowners setting up temporary campsites for the summer holidays are being urged to have a flood plan in place to keep campers safe.

Flooding can happen very quickly bringing a significant risk to life and campsites can be particularly vulnerable, warns the Environment Agency.

Taking steps to prepare for flooding, and knowing what to do in a flood, can significantly reduce risk to life and reduce the damages to a business.

The Environment Agency are advising all campsite owners to:

Check if they are at risk from flooding https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

Sign up for free Flood Warnings here: https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188

Follow Met Office weather warnings: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings

Prepare a flood plan.

Ben Johnstone, Environment Agency area flood manager for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said “We have written to all registered caravan and campsites but the information is also really important for temporary campsites.

We urge all campsite owners to be aware of their responsibilities and to check their flood risk, owners should consider flood risk as seriously as fire risk.”

Flash floods can happen at any time of year. In Devon and Cornwall some of the area’s most severe flooding has happened during the summer months, such as Boscastle in August 2004 and Coverack in July 2017.

Last August, Storm Ellen and then Storm Francis both hit in the summer holiday season bringing heavy rain and flood warnings across the region.

Owners can find more information on how to prepare for flooding, what to do during and after a flood and how to prepare a site flood plan at www.gov.uk/guidance/camping-and-caravan-sites-minimise-your-flood-risk