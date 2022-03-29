News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Police seek public help in identifying man connected to Torquay incident 

Luisa Rombach

Published: 11:25 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM March 31, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

UPDATE: The person has now successfully been identified.

The police are looking for the identity of the man shown in the picture in connection with enquiries into reports of an assault.  

The incident took place in Torwood Street, Torquay, on Saturday, 26 February, between 3.15am and 3.25am.  

There was an altercation outside the Park Lane bar involving two men, one of which sustained facial injuries. 

The man the police are looking to identify is believed to be able to help with their enquiries.  

If you are able to assist with the identification, please call the police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/016995/22. You can also pass on information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111. 

