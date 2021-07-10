News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Police search for missing Torquay woman

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:24 PM July 10, 2021   
Magdalana ‘Molly’ Krawiec

Magdalana ‘Molly’ Krawiec - Credit: DC Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of Magdalana ‘Molly’ Krawiec, who has been reported missing from her home in Torquay.   

Magdalana was last seen on Friday, July 9, at around 3pm prior to leaving her home address in Upton Road.   

Also known as 'Molly', Magdalana is described as a white female, aged in her late 20s, 5ft 8in tall, with blonde hair.

She is of average build, has a tattoo on her hand reading ‘never give up’, and a scar on the back of her neck.

Magdalana is believed to be wearing a black hooded top, black leggings, and black and pink trainers.

She has links to the Paignton area.

It is possible Magdalana may have sought refuge in sheltered areas such as gardens or outbuildings in the Upton Road area.

Anyone with information leading to Magdalana's whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately and quote log 534 of July 9, 2021.

