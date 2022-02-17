Police investigate fight in Paignton

Every officer in the force has access to an ANPR app which allows them to access live information about vehicles they pass. - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are appealing for information following reports of disorder in Palace Avenue, Paignton, on Friday, February 11.

It was reported that an altercation had taken place involving four people at around 11.35pm.

A man and a woman both sustained facial injuries.

A man, aged 47, and a woman, aged 41, from the Paignton area, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two men, aged 19 and 48, from the Paignton area, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All four were taken into custody and have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/012682/22.



