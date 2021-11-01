News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Police inquiry launched after United fans 'pelted' at Wrexham game

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 11:16 AM November 1, 2021
Goal celebrations for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Torquay United at Wrexham

Trouble allegedly started after United's goal celebrations with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scoring. - Credit: Lexy Ilsley/PPAUK

NORTH WALES police have launched an investigation and Torquay United have lodged official complaints with the National League and the Football Association after Gulls fans were pelted with bottles, coins and other debris at Saturday's 1-1 draw at Wrexham.

A crowd of 9,812 were at the Racecourse Ground, including 242 United supporters, who were seated in an area below a section of home fans, who had welcomed Wrexham's new Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to their first home game.

The trouble started as Torquay fans celebrated Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' 84th minute equaliser, with plastic and glass bottles, coins, coffee and other items being thrown at them.

There were reports of minor injuries to several supporters, including a woman and a child.

Police then supplied escorts to the official Gulls Travel Club coach towards the nearby motorway and to other fans as they walked towards the railway station.

Wrexham AFC, and many Red Dragons fans via social media, have apologised for the trouble, and the club is working with North Wales police to identify the culprits.

TUST (Torquay United Supporters' Trust) have protested about the 'disgraceful' incidents, and United confirmed that they have made complaints to the NL and the FA.

Most Read

  1. 1 Connor spoils 'Hollywood' party with late equaliser for the Gulls
  2. 2 Jim Parker: The Hanging Gardens of Brixham - light at last for the black hole?
  3. 3 Bungalow's huge garden backs on to Primley Park Woods
  1. 4 Rare Breeds Farm goes on market
  2. 5 Johnson: 'We were carrying passengers - but then we ruined their party'
  3. 6 Electric charging infrastructure – is it good enough? 
  4. 7 Marldon Bowls Club members raise £2,000 for hospital
  5. 8 Chloe Pavely: Celebrating a season of sun and seagrass
  6. 9 Wrong red for Wrexham
  7. 10 Gulls through to Women's FA Cup first round for first time
Torbay News
Torquay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Joe Quigley of Yeovil Town on the break during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Wok

Torquay United

Midweek shocks in the National League

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United celebrates at the final whistle with Harry Perritt of Torquay U

Torquay United

FA Cup defeat creates two-week break for Gulls

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles on show at The NEC Classic Motor Show

Show is world’s largest gathering of more than 3,000 iconic classic and...

Paul Jolly

Author Picture Icon
Christmas lights

There may be no carnival again - but that won't dampen spirits as...

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon