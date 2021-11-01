NORTH WALES police have launched an investigation and Torquay United have lodged official complaints with the National League and the Football Association after Gulls fans were pelted with bottles, coins and other debris at Saturday's 1-1 draw at Wrexham.

A crowd of 9,812 were at the Racecourse Ground, including 242 United supporters, who were seated in an area below a section of home fans, who had welcomed Wrexham's new Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to their first home game.

The trouble started as Torquay fans celebrated Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' 84th minute equaliser, with plastic and glass bottles, coins, coffee and other items being thrown at them.

There were reports of minor injuries to several supporters, including a woman and a child.

Police then supplied escorts to the official Gulls Travel Club coach towards the nearby motorway and to other fans as they walked towards the railway station.

Wrexham AFC, and many Red Dragons fans via social media, have apologised for the trouble, and the club is working with North Wales police to identify the culprits.

TUST (Torquay United Supporters' Trust) have protested about the 'disgraceful' incidents, and United confirmed that they have made complaints to the NL and the FA.