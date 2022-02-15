News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Torquay man Jordan Findlay

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:11 PM February 15, 2022
Missing Torquay man Jordan Findlay

Missing Torquay man Jordan Findlay - Credit: DC Police

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the health and welfare of 27-year-old Jordan Findlay, who has been reported missing from the Torquay area. 

Jordan was last seen in the Torbay Hospital area at around 11.55pm on Monday, February 14. 

He is considered vulnerable due to medical concerns and it is imperative that he is located so he can be assessed and treated. 

He is described as having short, straight blond hair, brown eyes, is of slim build and is 6ft tall. 

He may be wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. 

He is believed to be in the Torquay area. 

If you have seen Jordan, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0868 of 14/02/22. 

Torquay News
Torbay News

Don't Miss

The pandemic was tough on everyone but especially for patients with dementia and their carers.

How can you help when you haven't asked us?

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Elliot Darby Friday slot on Radio 1

Bay broadcaster making waves with Radio 1

Tim Herbert

person
Hotel management team

Hotel resort's bit of 'TLH' to secure golden future

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Happy Birthday Betty Pratt

Betty celebrates birthday number 104 in favourite Brixham venue

Tim Herbert

person