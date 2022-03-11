News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Plans to convert Torquay hotel into flats to go before council

person

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:03 AM March 11, 2022
Seabury Hotel, Torquay

Seabury Hotel, Torquay - Credit: Google

A nineteenth century Torquay hotel that has been closed since the start of the pandemic could be converted into 12 flats if given the go-ahead by Torbay Council. 

The owners of the Seabury Hotel want to convert the Victoria villa at the corner of Manor and Stanley Road in Torquay. 

Although built between the 1830s and 1860s, the hotel, a 20-minute walk from Oddicombe Beach, has a number of extensions that are considered out of place with the building’s ‘historic character.’ 

These would be demolished and replaced with a new two-storey extension and a new two-storey building at the back. 

In total, the new set up would have four one-bed flats, six two-bed flats and two three-bed flats. There will be 12 car parking spaces, three of which will have electric charging points, with the current car access from Manor Road maintained.  Storage space for 28 bikes will be included too. 

The applicant is a Mr Hill from Eight Technology Ltd, an Exeter-based software company. The designs have been made by EMPERY + Co Ltd, a Dorset-based architecture company. 

It is the second time plans to convert the hotel have been sent to the council. A previous proposal for 15 flats was rejected. Officers said the original plans had a different design, ‘that was considered to portray a poor pastiche’. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Our young farmers love a bit of panto - oh yes they do!
  2. 2 Frank O'Farrell - a great man who was, and always remained, ours
  3. 3 Plans to convert Torquay hotel into flats to go before council
  1. 4 Road safety improvements in Newton Abbot 
  2. 5 Norrms McNamara: Sundowning... from the heart
  3. 6 United youth aim for League and Cup 'treble'
  4. 7 Bay plays major role in hi-tech success story
  5. 8 Ukraine appeal organisers 'overwhelmed' by big-hearted Bay
  6. 9 Torbay stands united with Ukraine

They have recommended the new application for approval, subject to conditions including a detailed landscaping scheme. 

Torbay Council’s planning committee will meet on Monday, March 14, to decide whether to accept that recommendation.

Torquay News
South Devon News
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Living Coasts

Living Coasts future reaches crucial stage - somebody even mentioned a...

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Joe Lewis of Torquay United during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Torquay United

Torquay United

Torquay United's Joe Lewis out for one game after red card

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, manager of Torquay United

Torquay United

Torquay United fights hard for Bromley draw

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
David Rowe

Let's help innocent victims of war

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon