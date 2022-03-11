Plans to convert Torquay hotel into flats to go before council

A nineteenth century Torquay hotel that has been closed since the start of the pandemic could be converted into 12 flats if given the go-ahead by Torbay Council.

The owners of the Seabury Hotel want to convert the Victoria villa at the corner of Manor and Stanley Road in Torquay.

Although built between the 1830s and 1860s, the hotel, a 20-minute walk from Oddicombe Beach, has a number of extensions that are considered out of place with the building’s ‘historic character.’

These would be demolished and replaced with a new two-storey extension and a new two-storey building at the back.

In total, the new set up would have four one-bed flats, six two-bed flats and two three-bed flats. There will be 12 car parking spaces, three of which will have electric charging points, with the current car access from Manor Road maintained. Storage space for 28 bikes will be included too.

The applicant is a Mr Hill from Eight Technology Ltd, an Exeter-based software company. The designs have been made by EMPERY + Co Ltd, a Dorset-based architecture company.

It is the second time plans to convert the hotel have been sent to the council. A previous proposal for 15 flats was rejected. Officers said the original plans had a different design, ‘that was considered to portray a poor pastiche’.

They have recommended the new application for approval, subject to conditions including a detailed landscaping scheme.

Torbay Council’s planning committee will meet on Monday, March 14, to decide whether to accept that recommendation.