Plan unveiled for full restoration of Torquay Pavilion

Published: 5:43 PM March 16, 2021

A scheme to fully restore Torquay's seafront Pavilion building is being developed by Torbay Council working with leaseholder Marina Developments Ltd (MDL).

The first stage of delivering the ambition is an agreement by both the council - through its economic development company TDA - and MDL, together with MDL’s sister development company YG Developments Ltd, on the scope of works and a survey to assess the repairs required.

This will ensure steps are taken as quickly as possible to work towards the restoration of the Pavilion and provide certainty, and commitment from both parties.

A council spokesman said: "Ultimately a full restoration will include the repair of the inherent defects of this strategically important building and a programme of refurbishment that will see the building bought back into use in a way that supports the regeneration of the harbour area.

"However, the first steps see the joint appointment of a specialist surveyor to fully survey the building and identify the cost of the works required."

Leader of Torbay Council, Cllr Steve Darling, said: “We are having serious talks with MDL now, and everyone is looking to make positive progress.

"It’s all about making sure we look after the fabric of the building, and see the extent of the work that needs doing.

"We are optimistic that there is a clear way forward for the Pavilion, and that we will be able to get it into a fit state for a long-term solution to be found. We had all hoped to be able to make progress on it much sooner, but it has been another casualty of the pandemic.

"Putting this ‘road map’ in place will be a real step forward for the Pavilion.”

Councillor Swithin Long, Cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: “The council has been working with MDL over many years to find a solution which will see the restoration of the Pavilion and ultimately bring it back into use.

"The aim is to get it back into a condition where it can once again be developed into a harbourside attraction.”

The council says it expects to seek proposals for the future use of the building when the repairs are underway and that the use will be sympathetic to the historic building, which was opened in 1912 and hosted theatre shows until the mid-1970s and its harbour setting.

Kristi Roger, director of MDL Developments Limited and YG Developments Limited, said: “MDL are optimistic that the tide has turned on the future of the Pavilion.

"With the support of our sister company, YG Developments, we are looking to bring about comprehensive proposals for our corner of Torquay’s waterside, and to improve and enhance the location for the benefit of future generations to come.”