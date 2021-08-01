News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Summer flowers across Torquay

person

Stephen Coombes

Published: 6:00 PM August 1, 2021   
Wild flowers on show at Torre Abbey

Wild flowers on show at Torre Abbey - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torbay’s #NaturallyInspiring floral displays are celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon.

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of the fabulous wildflower displays at Torquay Abbey, A display at Oldway Mansion and a picture of Lisa Kay doing her Tai-chi in Torre Abbey.  

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes.

Torquay seafront

Torquay seafront - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Lisa Kay doing her Tai-chi

Lisa Kay doing her Tai-chi - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Oldway Mansion

Oldway Mansion - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Floral display at Princess Gardens, Torquay

Princess Gardens floral displays - Credit: Stephen Coombes


