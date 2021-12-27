News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Gallery

MP joins fundraisers for Paignton Boxing Day Walk in the Sea

person

Nikki Belso

Published: 10:07 AM December 27, 2021
Updated: 10:29 AM December 27, 2021
Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Torbay's MP joined hundreds of fancy dress fundraisers for Paignton's annual Boxing Day Walk in the Sea.

Paignton Lions Club's Walk into the Sea event raises funds for local good causes.

This year, MP Kevin Foster joined the sea dippers waiting for the starter's command at midday on December 26... and swiftly walked into the chilly sea where fun began!

The popular event is watched by hundreds of spectators, both locals and visitors, who shiver at the thought while applauding the spirit of those taking part all in the name of charity.

The event is a sponsored Walk into the Sea with participants being able to allocate 50 per cent of their sponsorship monies to a charity/good cause of their choosing with the remainder going to the Lions chosen charities.

Kevin Foster, MP for Torbay, after his sea dip

Kevin Foster, MP for Torbay, after his sea dip - Credit: Kevin Foster

The Boxing Day Walk in the Sea

The Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Kevin Foster

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

MP Kevin Foster

MP Kevin Foster - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events


Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Paignton News
Torbay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Music has changed people's lives

Health Care

Bay care homes should be listening to this

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Virgin Media O2 expands gigabit network

Thousands in Bay get broadband boost

Tim Herbert

person
Torquay United corner flag

United keen to support hospital with some festive spirit despite Covid

Dave Thomas

Logo Icon
Neil's top tips on what you can do to reduce the risk of your house sale falling through

Property Secrets

What’s been happening in the UK Property Market

Neil Tozer Ridgewater Sales and Lettings

Author Picture Icon