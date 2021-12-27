Gallery

Torbay's MP joined hundreds of fancy dress fundraisers for Paignton's annual Boxing Day Walk in the Sea.

Paignton Lions Club's Walk into the Sea event raises funds for local good causes.

This year, MP Kevin Foster joined the sea dippers waiting for the starter's command at midday on December 26... and swiftly walked into the chilly sea where fun began!

The popular event is watched by hundreds of spectators, both locals and visitors, who shiver at the thought while applauding the spirit of those taking part all in the name of charity.

The event is a sponsored Walk into the Sea with participants being able to allocate 50 per cent of their sponsorship monies to a charity/good cause of their choosing with the remainder going to the Lions chosen charities.

Kevin Foster, MP for Torbay, after his sea dip - Credit: Kevin Foster

The Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Kevin Foster

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

MP Kevin Foster - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events

Boxing Day Walk in the Sea - Credit: Simon Day Photography - https://simonday.com/events



