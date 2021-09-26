News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Picture special: Torbay beauty spots

Stephen Coombes

Published: 6:00 PM September 26, 2021   
Paignton harbour

Paignton harbour - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Photographer Stephen Coombes has been out and about to capture Torbay's #NaturallyInspiring beauty.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of Torbay and South Devon.

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of Paignton harbour., Goodrington beach, Brixham harbour, the Berry Head Hotel in Brixham and the port's breakwater.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes.

Goodrington beach

Goodrington beach - Credit: Stephen Coombes

The Berry Head Hotel

The Berry Head Hotel - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Brixham harbour

Beautiful Brixham - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Brixham Breakwater

Brixham Breakwater - Credit: Stephen Coombes

The US train engine Omaha heading for Paignton

The US train engine Omaha heading for Paignton - Credit: Stephen Coombes

