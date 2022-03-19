A new vision has been unveiled by Petroc for its Tiverton campus with a huge focus on 'community and local'

The college says its 'bold, new approach' will deliver engaging, inclusive and diverse further education to build on its existing commitment to its learners and the vibrant community it is proud to be part of.

A Curriculum for the Community has been devised allowing students, graduates and apprentices to find excellent career opportunities locally.

This is being supported by an extensive campus refurbishment plan which is underway with some developments already open and the rest due for completion in time for September.

The brand new facilities will include exciting new learning and social spaces, an onsite gym, new classrooms, a Higher Education space, a Costa cafe and a revamped reception area and learning centre.

In addition to this, the College will be providing a bus service between the Tiverton and Barnstaple campuses, further enhancing the opportunities for local learners.

A spokesman said: "This is a leading initiative that reflects the needs of local business in the courses, apprenticeships and skill development opportunities we offer.

"Our four key focus areas will be Business, Construction, Health & Care and Preparation for Adulthood and Foundation Learning. Within these four key areas sits a broad spectrum of engaging and forward-looking roles that our students can move into."

Craig Litster, Interim Vice Principal at Petroc, said: “We want all of our learners to discover their own excellence through learning. Whether that means qualifications that lead to a work placement or university place or an apprenticeship that offers valuable work based experience and mentoring.

"We have built strong links with the local community to create local opportunities for local learners. We partner our graduates, alumni and apprentices with local businesses and in this way we are doing our part to contribute to the prosperity and growth of enterprise and industry here in the South West.

"By providing focused choices and pathways we can deliver excellence in learning and ensure that our students find a way to develop successful and sustainable careers in the South West."

He added: "Over the years we have built strong relationships with numerous local businesses, organisations and charities and these have led to valuable careers for many of our alumni.

"Alongside our evolving curriculum, shaped by the needs of our students and our community, we are committed to developing those essential foundation skills that will benefit all those embarking on a new career."

Sean Mackney - Credit: Petroc

Sean Mackney, principal and CEO at Petroc said: “Whether you want a career that takes you around the globe, or a profession that allows you to stay close to home in Devon, Petroc can help you achieve your ambitions. Our dynamic approach to teaching and learning and our evolving community focussed curriculum is adapted to meet your needs so that you can achieve more."

Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, said: “Petroc Tiverton continues to deliver fantastic learning opportunities for the local community. I am highly impressed by their 'Curriculum for the Community', outlining their commitment to Mid Devon and the college’s mission to ensure their graduates are trained to the highest possible standards in their chosen fields."

He added: "Post-16 courses, such as Construction and Health & Social Care, are strengthening the resilience of our local economy by providing prospective job seekers with an expert education, hands-on experience, and career guidance. Demand within these sectors is at an all-time high, and I have no doubt that Petroc alumni will provide a much-needed boost to these industries.



"I also greatly welcome the lengths Petroc has taken to ensure their courses remain accessible and available to residents across Devon. Their offer of free student transport between Tiverton and Barnstaple campuses highlights their ongoing pledge to support local learners and enhance work and educational opportunities for all.”

The Tiverton Campus is staging open event on Wednesday April 6 where Mr Mackney will be delivering a presentation of this new vision. Register your attendance at https://petroc-tiverton-our-new-vision.eventbrite.co.uk