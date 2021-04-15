Published: 12:00 AM April 15, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM April 16, 2021

Pennywell Farm will be operating a a little differently post-Lockdown - but the animals and their human friends are there once again for all to enjoy.

The team say they are delighted to be open again. Fresh from winning “Best Visitor Attraction” in the Devon Tourism Awards for the second consecutive year, the farm gates opened on April 12 The first visitors were warmly welcomed back into the farmyard for the first time since December

As with all tourism and hospitality businesses, Pennywell has had to adapt to new ways of doing things. With lockdown easing slowly.

Pennywell’s Operations Manager, Ben Hayden said: "The team at Pennywell accept that a visit might feel a little different for regular visitors but guarantee the same award-winning farm fun.

“The safety of our visitors and our team is always our priority. Every area of the farm visit has been reviewed so that people can visit us with confidence and enjoy the best possible experience.”

The farm has split the day into two sessions, morning 9am to 1pm and afternoon 2pm to 6pm. With limited tickets on sale for each session, it ensures social distancing is possible and there are no crowded areas.

Back in action: the Red Rocket - Credit: Pennywell Farm

Ben said: "There was certainly a buzz of excitement in the farmyard when the first visitors of the 2021 season arrived. It wasn’t just the farm team happy to see people again either. The animals were excited by all the fuss and attention they were suddenly receiving after a long, lonely winter."

Dozens of new spring babies were ready to greet their visitors, with plenty of goat kids and several litters of Pennywell piglets all born over the last few weeks. One little highland calf was born the afternoon before opening day, just in time to make her debut.

Besides the animals there are bottle feeding and deer feeding sessions and world-famous miniature pig racing as well as outdoor play, piggy cuddles, new miniature pony and donkey paddocks, four farm rides and new options for takeaway food and drink.#

Tickets must be booked in advance via the website: pennywellfarm.co.uk