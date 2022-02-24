The Torquay Community Policing Team has announced high visibility patrols to be carried out in Tessier Gardens and the surrounding areas in Torquay.

The aim of the measure is to stop fly tipping as well as anti-social behaviour. They welcome citizens to approach them if they see them and have any concerns.

While Torbay Council can only dispose of fly tipping that has been left on property belonging to the council, there is the possibility of reporting someone for fly tipping on their website: https://www.torbay.gov.uk/asb-environment-and-nuisance/envirocrime/flytipping/.

The Council advises against coming into contact with fly tipping or other waste, as it can pose a threat to your health and wellbeing. In addition to that, leaving the site untouched increases the chances of evidence being found that may lead to the identification of the fly tipper.

All Torbay residents have the option to dispose of household items at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Paignton free of charge.