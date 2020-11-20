That’s the plea from one local gent as people are being urged to spread a little extra cheer this Christmas with a display of Yuletide lights throughout the English Riviera.

Organisers are hoping that some of the gloom of the coronavirus crisis will be lifted as householders and businesses spread sparkle across the Bay – with sightseers in their cars and adhering to any Covid guidelines there may be in December and in the run-up to Christmas.

Patrick Cain, who lives in Torquay, came up with the idea and plans to produce a map of the trail so that others will have the opportunity to see them all in all their Yuletide and glittering glory.

Patrick is being helped in putting the project together by Torbay Community Development Trust’s community builders who are coordinating efforts in their own areas throughout the Bay.

In addition to lighting up buildings, people are being challenged to think creatively to deliver a little happiness across the Bay.

Patrick said: “In a year of lockdowns, worry and constant change I wanted to give the community the chance to spread some Christmas cheer and community spirit to help brighten up people’s days in this magical season.”

He added: “We want everyone to get involved whether you are decorating a house, a business, a shop school or nursery. You could even decorate the cars in your driveway; the opportunities are endless.

“Displays could include words from favourite carols, poems, hymns, you could paint on windows with handprints, or light up the garden, get crafty with recycled items. It could be a dance, puppet show, drama piece or projection, even musical festive cheers (just ask the neighbours first),” he added.

For more details on how to join in and get your project on the map go to https://torbaychristmastrail.webador.co.uk/ or call community builders, Tara Acton on 07730 792431 or Ash Rangasamy on 07703 715222