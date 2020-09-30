For this year only, parents can give four preferences for secondary schools as the council is expecting the date for selective tests to be postponed until October 17, with test outcomes not being known prior to application deadline of October 31.

Cllr Cordelia Law, Cabinet member for children’s services at Torbay Council, said: “It is important that parents make their applications by October 31, any applications received after the closing date could mean that your child doesn’t get into the school you have applied for.”

Due to Covid-19, schools have not been able to offer open days or evenings, but are looking into alternative arrangements.

Secondary school applications can be made through the council website. Parents will be notified of secondary school allocations in March 2021.