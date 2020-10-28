Save Paignton Zoo Save Paignton Zoo

Paignton Zoo is planning a host of events as part of Giving Tuesday on December 1, a day dedicated to the charitable sector. The plan for Paignton Zoo is to organise loads of exciting and engaging activities, encouraging people across the community, and beyond, to donate and support the animals as we prepare for 2021.

Giving Tuesday is a day of generosity and giving back, to balance the heady consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A global day of support for the organisations that mean so much to local communities, Giving Tuesday is a day where everyone, everyone can do something to support good causes, and the ongoing survival of Paignton Zoo is so important to Our Naturally Inspiring Bay.

As part of Giving Tuesday, people are encouraged to volunteer their time, donate money, share skills, launch campaigns, donate goods and organise community events. In the context of Covid-19, many of the superb activities planned by Paignton Zoo will be accessed through their online channels.

The 2019 Giving Tuesday saw an astonishing £14.2m in donations, equivalent to almost £10,000 per minute, and a world record for the most money raised online for charity in a 24-hour period.

Giving Tuesday started in the US in 2012 as a day to give back, falling on the Tuesday after Thankgiving. It harnessed the power of social media and collaboration to inspire millions of people right across the world to come together on one day to celebrate the charities and communities that mean so much to us all.

The UK has been an official partner of the global Giving Tuesday movement since 2014, and has grown every year, bringing more charities, businesses and organisations together to support the simple messages behind this expanding global campaign.

Charities in the UK had watched with growing interest as the campaign grew in the United States, and the event has now taken hold this side of the Atlantic. Giving Tuesday is unique in the sense that is owned by each of the individual partners, with Paignton Zoo acting as a fine representative from our community.