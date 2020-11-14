Thank-You From Paignton Zoo Thank-You From Paignton Zoo

“We are so grateful to Torbay Weekly, its readers and advertisers for their support over the last few months,” said Simon Tonge, executive director at Paignton Zoo.

“This has been the most difficult period in our modern history and there was a time when we really weren’t sure whether we would come through this.

“It was your confidence in us that bolstered our self-belief and helped us start to plan a way forward. We aren’t out of the woods yet, no business is, so we still need your support; but we are starting to make plans that will embed the zoo even further into the cultural and conservation life of Torbay. Watch this space.”

Thank You to Ridgewater Sales and Lettings, Bays Brewery, Katie Mills Funeral Directors, Carpet King, Torbay Clearance Services, Scott Richards Solicitors, Susans Flower Shop, Bishop Fleming, Cary Arms, K J Lack, Vospers, Peplows Chartered Accountants, Majestic and Torbay Taxis.