A five year old from Paignton has been picked to star in a national campaign for Down Syndrome Awareness month.

Alice Price-John is among a host of children and young people involved in the campaign run by the charity Wouldn’t Change A Thing.

Alice, who attends mainstream school, is also a model and has modelled for Argos.

Parents Vicky and Leigh run the St Weonards Hotel in Paignton having moved here three years ago to enjoy a better quality of life by the sea.

WCAT’s campaign features videos and interviews which are being posted every day on social media throughout October.

Vicky, who is chairman of the local Down Syndrome community group, explained: “The aim of the campaign is to spread the truth about Down Syndrome.

“We didn’t know before Alice was born but there is a lot of negativity surrounding it, a lot of being told the problems instead of balancing that with the joy and love.

“The actual truth is quite different.

“It’s not all sunshine and roses, that is true, but the reality of having a child with Downs Syndrome is that it’s not all great but it’s not all awful either.”

Every day of the campaign will feature the story behind each individual.

This year’s theme centres around the hashtags Our Truth and Wouldn’t Change A Thing to show why families wouldn’t change a thing.

The idea has been to enable families and people with Down Syndrome themselves to express how they feel.

A single, written and performed by The Bitterati, has also been released with an accompanying music video.

The recording was produced by Simon Frankland whose daughter Neive has Down Syndrome.

The charity was formed two years ago following the viral carpool karaoke featuring mums and their Down Syndrome children singing.

Project manager Lisa Carr said: “Every campaign WCAT tackles is so important to me as I want to tell the world I wouldn’t change a thing about my son Luke.

“From the word go, we have represented our children in a wonderful and enlightening way.”