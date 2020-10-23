Plans are being put in place for an outdoor Remembrance Sunday service in the Palace Avenue Gardens, starting at 3pm on November 8.

In accordance with Covid-19 guidance, there will be no parade this year and the safety of all those involved will be paramount, while also ensuring the community is given the opportunity to pay their tributes.

The Royal British Legion intend to involve branch and association standards, with wreaths being laid at the memorial.

To achieve this within the present Government guidance, the Legion are asking that any individual, group or association that wishes to parade their standard and/or lay a wreath to contact Major RS Goodwin on paignton.chairman@rbl.community or post to The Royal British Legion, 39 Church Street, Paignton TQ3 3AJ, before November 1.

This will provide sufficient time for the Legion and Torbay Council to coordinate how and where people will stand and enter the gardens safely.

Each group will be restricted to a maximum of six people, including children, and the wreath-layer from each group can be escorted by two members from that group during wreath-laying.

When contacting the RBL for standard and wreath inquiries, please include your name and the name of your group/association, a contact number and email address, plus the six names of those attending from your group, the nominated wreath-layer and whether you would like to parade your standard.

Due to the open access of the gardens, all visitors are advised to maintain social distancing, bring your own hand sanitisers and wear a mask at all times.