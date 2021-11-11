The Paignton branch of the Royal British Legion have confirmed their plans to honour those who gave their lives in wartime.

For Armistice Day on November 11 there will be a short service at the Paignton war memorial (10.45am for 11am) with two-minutes silence at 11am followed by a simple wreath service.

On Remembrance Sunday, Sunday November 14, there will be a morning church service (10am for 10.15am) at Paignton Parish Church. Anybody wishing to participate should contact Father Neil Knox or the branch chairman at paignton.chairman@rbl.community.

An afternoon wreath service (2.45pm for 3pm) will be held in the Palace Avenue Gardens and War Memorial. The short service will include two minutes silence and wreath laying by local dignitaries and other organisations. Those wanting to lay a wreath should email the branch chairman.

Poppy Appeal and Remembrance items can be ordered in advance by contacting Poppy Appeal organiser Don McKechnie on 07478 063488 or at donmarmck645@gmail.com

