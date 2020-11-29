Members of Paignton Lions Club have seen for themselves the new cafe and viewing room they helped fund at South Devon School of Gymnastics.
Lions donated £1,000 in 2018 for the gymnastics club in Paignton to transform a former store room into a cafe and viewing room.
The viewing room enables parents to sit and view their children training for gymnastics.
Gymnastics club manager Nicci Turner showed the Lions around.
South Devon Shcool of Gymnastics, which now has a 14-year lease, has more than 200 members for training.
Lions’ president in 2018 was John Atyeo. President this year is Alan Tozer.
Comments have been disabled on this article.