Lions donated £1,000 in 2018 for the gymnastics club in Paignton to transform a former store room into a cafe and viewing room.

The viewing room enables parents to sit and view their children training for gymnastics.

Gymnastics club manager Nicci Turner showed the Lions around.

South Devon Shcool of Gymnastics, which now has a 14-year lease, has more than 200 members for training.

Flashback to Paignton Lions Club donating £1,000 to South Dveon School of Gymnastics Flashback to Paignton Lions Club donating £1,000 to South Dveon School of Gymnastics

Lions’ president in 2018 was John Atyeo. President this year is Alan Tozer.