Local training provider Eat That Frog reopened its community shop service in Paignton.

The shop at The Pad on Torquay Road, opposite Victoria Park, will be open on Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and offers a range of free food as well as toiletries and upcycled clothes and toys for children and babies, making it ideal for anyone who is struggling with supplies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no need for a referral, people can just drop-in during opening hours, though the team do ask that customers wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Community engagement coordinator Nina Pierson said: “We had a massive and positive response to our Half-term Hunger campaign, so we’re reopening our Community Fridge and shop to help more local people in difficult circumstances.

“We know a lot of families and individuals may not qualify for food bank support but are still finding it really hard to make ends meet, and that’s where we can help.

“Our ‘close to expiry date’ fresh food is donated by local supermarkets and suppliers, which means that by using our service, customers are not just saving money but are also doing their bit for the environment by preventing perfectly good food from going to landfill.

“We are also keen to help families who may be struggling with providing warm clothes for their children as the weather turns colder.”

Eat That Frog is accepting donations from anyone who would like to support this work, either directly or via their Crowdfunder at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/eat-that-frog-community-fridge-and-meal-deliveries

For more information, contact Eat That Frog on info@eatthatfrog.ac.uk or 01803 551551.