Paignton company’s £400 pre-Lockdown boost for Mind charity

Kate Parsons and Ric Parsons at the event

Staff at Co-op Funeralcare Paignton laid on a special fundraiser for mental health charity Mind - befor the current Lockdown was called.

Among the range of goodies on offer in the were homemade cakes, craft items, tombola prizes, books and bric-a-brac.

The cakes proved to be irresistible with more than £400 raised.

Kate Parsons, Funeral Service Manager for Devon, said: “We had a wonderful day.

“Lots of colleagues, their families and other people popped along to support us and it was great to see everyone following social distancing guidelines.

“They understood how important Mind’s work and bringing communities together to support mental wellbeing is.

“One lady told us how difficult she’d found lockdown and she’d gained great comfort from reading an article about Mind.

“The Co-op food store in Palace Avenue has been selling Mind bracelets, which contributed to the amount we raised.”