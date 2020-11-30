The annual Boxing Day Lions Walk into the Sea on Paignton beach has been cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.
It is only the second time in the event’s 37-year history that the Walk into the Sea has been cancelled.
Martin Rogers, from organisers Paignton Lions Club, said: “Hopefully, we will see everyone in 2021.”
The fancy dress event raises money for Lions’ good causes and is watched by hundreds of locals and visitors alike.
The event is a sponsored Walk in the Sea with those taking part able to keep 50 per cent of their sponsorship monies for a charity.
