It is only the second time in the event’s 37-year history that the Walk into the Sea has been cancelled.

Martin Rogers, from organisers Paignton Lions Club, said: “Hopefully, we will see everyone in 2021.”

The fancy dress event raises money for Lions’ good causes and is watched by hundreds of locals and visitors alike.

The event is a sponsored Walk in the Sea with those taking part able to keep 50 per cent of their sponsorship monies for a charity.