P&O's Arcadia cruise liner returns to the Bay

Residents of Torbay awoke this morning to a familiar sight, P&O’s Arcadia cruise liner is back in the bay.

During the Covid-19 pandemic cruise ships became a familiar feature of the view across the bay, at one point there were upwards of 10 cruise ships anchored.

The ships stayed at sea, three miles off the coast manned only by skeleton crews, and quickly began to attract attention from vantage points along the coast.

Back then P&O’s Arcadia was joined by sister ship the Ventura as well as the Emerald Princess and three Holland America ships, the Volendam, Westerdam and Nieuw Statendam

Captain of the 99,000 tonne Nieuw Statendam, Noel O’Driscoll described at the time how he and his staff took care of the ship.

The bridge was manned 24/7 and Torbay was ideal for providing shelter from south westerly winds.

He said: “It’s a good, safe place for us to be and the view’s not too bad either. I have noticed some tour boats come to check us out and we’ll give them a big wave.”

Every 14 days the ship left the Bay and headed out to sea allowing the engines to run and take on fresh water.

Every four to seven weeks, they headed to port to refuel and take on supplies.

The crew followed health guidelines which included twice daily temperature checks.

The Torbay Weekly has contacted P&O Cruises for more information on the Arcadia’s return.