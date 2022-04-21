News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

P&O's Arcadia cruise liner returns to the Bay

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:06 PM April 21, 2022
A modern-day visitor and the latest cruise ship off Torbay, P & O's 'Arcadia. Pic: Jay Richards

A modern-day visitor and the latest cruise ship off Torbay, P & O's 'Arcadia. Pic: Jay Richards - Credit: Archant

Residents of Torbay awoke this morning to a familiar sight, P&O’s Arcadia cruise liner is back in the bay. 

During the Covid-19 pandemic cruise ships became a familiar feature of the view across the bay, at one point there were upwards of 10 cruise ships anchored. 

The ships stayed at sea, three miles off the coast manned only by skeleton crews, and quickly began to attract attention from vantage points along the coast. 

Back then P&O’s Arcadia was joined by sister ship the Ventura as well as the Emerald Princess and three Holland America ships, the Volendam, Westerdam and Nieuw Statendam 

Captain of the 99,000 tonne Nieuw Statendam, Noel O’Driscoll described at the time how he and his staff took care of the ship. 

The bridge was manned 24/7 and Torbay was ideal for providing shelter from south westerly winds. 

He said: “It’s a good, safe place for us to be and the view’s not too bad either. I have noticed some tour boats come to check us out and we’ll give them a big wave.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Frustration after many 'injuries' and stoppages in Eastleigh game
  2. 2 Rotary still offering helping hand to hospital after 100 years
  3. 3 P&O's Arcadia cruise liner returns to the Bay
  1. 4 EFA Language School ready for a bumper summer
  2. 5 WBW Solicitors LLP and Michael W Pipe Solicitors to merge
  3. 6 Help college's 90th with your memories
  4. 7 Supply, demand and an infamous previous owner - Paul Jolly
  5. 8 A spiritual imaginary friend - or a homeless person? - David Phillips
  6. 9 Norrms McNamara: Sometimes small changes can mean so much 
  7. 10 Listed Parkfield House in Paignton to be let out to good causes

Every 14 days the ship left the Bay and headed out to sea allowing the engines to run and take on fresh water. 

Every four to seven weeks, they headed to port to refuel and take on supplies. 

The crew followed health guidelines which included twice daily temperature checks. 

The Torbay Weekly has contacted P&O Cruises for more information on the Arcadia’s return.

Torbay News
Torquay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Joseph Duff, 56, from Paignton was the rider of the Vespa; he was pronounced deceased at the scene

Family pay tribute to Joseph Duff after fatal Paignton crash

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

Three-year-old 'seriously injured' in Paignton collision

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and

Torquay United

The Gulls' remarkable late-season run continues at Woking

Special Correspondent

Logo Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley an

Football

United's Play-Off hopes hanging by a thread after Eastleigh draw

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon