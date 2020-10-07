Cassowaries Madrid and Twiggy have been putting on a show for visitors Cassowaries Madrid and Twiggy have been putting on a show for visitors

The zoo has been overwhelmed by the support already received and the Torbay Weekly has been featuring some of the amazing fundraising stories, but the zoo’s struggle is far from over.

You can donate direct to Paignton Zoo by visiting the website www.paigntonzoo.org.uk and following the links to the Virgin Money Giving page, or we would love to hear about new fundraising initiatives and give you a bigger profile for attracting donations – simply email torbayweekly@archant.co.uk

The donations help a range of wonderful characters at the zoo. It was World Cassowary Day this week and the fabulous feathered duo of Madrid and Twiggy have been putting on a show for visitors.

Last year, Paignton Zoo took part in a study with Chester Zoo looking into hormone levels in cassowaries, with the hope that such information will assist in the future management of their husbandry and potential breeding in zoos.

Save Paignton Zoo Save Paignton Zoo

The team at Paignton Zoo have also been celebrating World Gorilla Day, developing a blog feature on the antics of a quartet of Western lowland bachelors, Pertinax, N’Dowe, Kivu and Kiondo.

This species can be distinguished from other gorilla subspecies by their slightly smaller size, auburn chests and coats that are a mix of brown, black and grey. Male gorillas can weigh up to an impressive 200kgs.

The eldest gorilla is Pertinax, who is a fond favourite of many zoo supporters and regular guests. He is 38 years old and has been at the zoo since 1997.

In accordance with the recent changes in Government guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic, the zoo has adapted its regulations. Face coverings are required by guests over the age of 11 in indoor areas, groups of more than six guests will not be permitted entry, unless in a family or educational bubble, a very small number of exhibits remain closed and guests must pre-book their visit online.