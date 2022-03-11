Our supporters on the Building a Greater Torbay Campaign  

When we invited our supporters to Plainmoor a couple of weeks ago to celebrate the launch of the Building a Greater Torbay campaign, we asked them about their expectations, hopes and wishes.

Fran Hughes from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Scilly Isles stressed the importance of coming together for the greater good in Torbay, something that mattered to her personally as a Torbay resident herself.

Representing the Torbay Business Forum, Steve Reynolds said: “The campaign will be the glue that joins us together to give us that consistent story.”

Alison Benney from Enlighten HR meanwhile put emphasis on how much Torbay has to offer and how important it is to communicate this both within and beyond the bay.

Cllr Darren Cowell seconded this and stressed the importance of spreading the message of Torbay’s high quality of life to ensure future government funding.

Steve Darling and Darren Cowell also spoke to the guests on behalf of the council, pointing out the necessity of becoming more confident in everything Torbay has to offer.

We are very thankful to our supporters - Torbay Council, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, TDA, South Devon College, Wollens solicitors and Interline Building Supplies and are looking forward to everything this campaign has to offer!