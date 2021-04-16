Opportunities for creating a difference in your community are endless

Published: 12:00 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 3:30 AM April 17, 2021

Usha Garrattley is the Community Builder for Ellacombe and Plainmoor:

In keeping with spring - the season of new beginnings - it's uplifting to see new buds of activities slowly opening up across the community.

The evening stroll began again last week, now into its fifth season, meeting at the Cliff Railway Café, with five intrepid walkers who braved the chilly evening to embrace the chance of company with others.

The walks - at Babbacombe are every first and third Monday of the month and the seafront, meeting at Debenhams, every second and fourth Monday of the month - are on a booking basis. See the contact details below.

Another project starting up with community involvement and supported by Groundwork South is looking at Brewery Park's future, starting with questions: How would you like Brewery Park to 'spring' back into action? What needs doing? What would you like happening in your park?

The group is also looking at potential areas for pollinator patches which will create a patchwork of flowerbeds in community spaces to provide nectar-rich flowers for pollinators.

Another new beginning is going to be the launch of an Ellacombe and Plainmoor Community Magazine. What would you like to see in your magazine? Would you like to write an article? Could you deliver copies on your road or street? Do you own a business that would like to advertise in it? Are you a creative person with marketing skills looking for a new business challenge? We can offer support and advice and some start-up funds to the right person for this job.

While down in Ellacombe Park having some fun 'chalking up the 'bay', some great ideas were flowing, having a recycle/swap day once a month in the park – an Ellacombe Fair, a music event, a picnic in the park.

What are your ideas?

The opportunities for new beginnings and creating a difference in your community are endless but to enable these ideas to become a reality, we need community involvement, and I would love to hear from you!

If you are interested in finding out more about any of the projects and ideas mentioned here, give me a call on 07702 557 723 or email Ushagarrattley@torbaycdt.org.uk or have a look at www.facebook.com/UshacommunityBuilder

Usha Garrattley is the Community Builder for Ellacombe and Plainmoor




