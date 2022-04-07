Observations of the British by a German 

As my internship at Torbay Weekly comes to an end, I find myself reflecting on life in Britain and everything I’ve learned and noticed about the British over the last three months.

Of course, even before coming here, I’d heard of (and witnessed) the politeness that seems ingrained into every single Brit ever. Still, at times the extent to which this will go baffled me. First of all, it seems to be the rule to say sorry always, even when you are not the one causing inconvenience. I can be standing directly in front of you, blocking your way, but still the British will apologise as though it was the other way around.

In a similar vein, when meeting people or calling them, the conversation cannot begin before one of the participants has said ‘you alright?’ and the other has answered in the affirmative and has asked the same question back. It is quite obvious though, that none of those involved are actually interested in the answers. Simply skipping the whole pretence and getting straight to business would be considered immensely rude, I assume.

Of course, one of the most infamous examples for British politeness is their incredible fondness for queueing – and I have to say it has got to be one of my favourites too. There is something incredibly relaxing about the knowledge you will get on the bus in an orderly fashion and without any haste. This is all the more true if, like me, you come from a country where such an endeavour frequently escalates into something resembling a boxing match rather than a ride on public transport.

That being said, there is another expression of British politeness that is rather astonishing to me. I have noticed that when walking towards someone on the pavement, it is customary to step onto the street to make space for the other person. This is something that makes complete sense to me in cases where the pavement is not wide enough for two people to pass each other. However, on numerous occasions have people stepped onto the road to let me through when we would have been able to fit onto the pavement together more than comfortably. At first, I thought it might have something to do with social distancing, but that seems unlikely to me when most people do not bother with wearing face masks on crowded busses anymore.

Another one of the quirks I noticed has to do with the weather – I'm not sure a list like this could be complete without a mention of the British weather. While it has rained less often than everyone warned me it would, what astonished me is that the moment a glimpse of sun comes out and the temperature rises ever so slightly above 10 degrees, the British are outside wearing shorts. Perhaps that makes sense in a country where 28 degrees equals a heat wave, but I can’t help but shiver when I see bare legs in weather I would still very much consider wintery. Then again, I admire the British attitude of making the most out of what you’ve got. If we’re going to sit outside a café in windy conditions, I will have a blanket though, please.

And of course, I have to add in a little something about the British cuisine. Don’t get me wrong, I actually enjoy large parts of it! Coffee and Walnut cake everywhere, scones galore, delicious teas and warming beans on toast – what is not to love? If I may add a little suggestion on the lunch front, though, I would really like to see the offer expand beyond sandwiches, wraps and soups. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in a pub during lunchtime on a Sunday, you’re in for a real treat. The rest of the week usually looks a little bleaker, dare I say. Perhaps add a little salad bowl or curry to the menu (or – even more controversially, bake some proper bread to completely change the sandwich game! I’m German so I know what I’m talking about here.)

Now, please don’t misunderstand me. I love the British and their culture – so much so that I am pursuing a Masters in British Studies. But much as I try, some of these peculiarities fail to make sense to me. That might just add to my fondness for this country, though.