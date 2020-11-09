Community-spirited teenager Alfie Dean is continuing his efforts to support his neighbours.

Alfie, who has just turned 14, is determined to carry on his Babbacombe Pantry, which snowballed during lockdown providing food and groceries, with the launch of a Christmas appeal.

Since his home was flooded, Alfie himself has been on the receiving end of help and support.

Alfie explained: “We knew when lockdown ended that we didn’t want it to be the end of The Babbacombe Pantry, but we wanted some time to work out how best to move forward and still help people.

“It’s been such a difficult year for us all and so many of you know that last month we lost our home in the flash-flooding.

“The community of Torbay have since pulled together for us in so many wonderful ways and helped so much to make a stressful time easier for us.

“Now, we look forward to continuing the cycle of ‘paying forward’ and can proudly and excitedly announce The Babbacombe Pantry at Christmas.”

Alfie is hoping he can help families worst affected by the ongoing toll the pandemic is causing.

His aim is to provide 50 Christmas stockings, hopefully ensuring that as many children in the bay as possible have something to wake up to on December 25.

Alfie and his mum Lucy will be moving into their temporary home which is when the project will officially start.

Now Alfie is back at school, he will be working on the plans in his free time.

He said: “I will, in due course, be stting up a GoFundMe but I’m also working on several fundraising ideas.

The pantry page is very much open and we will be taking requests and recommendations for stockings from now up until December 10 so please do not hesitate to contact us if this could be helpful to you this festive season.

“I am so glad to be back in business.”

Alfie became a local hero during lockdown when he started the pantry after he saw older neighbours struggling to get essential supplie