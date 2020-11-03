Now MPs back £19million funding bid for Paignton

Torquay is in the bag. What now Paignton?

Local MPs Kevin Foster and Anthony Mangnall have signed a joint letter to the Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government, supporting Torbay Council’s Future High Street Funding bid for the town.

The council’s final bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) asked for just over £19 million of government funding to support delivery of seven transformational projects, including significant enhancements to Paignton Station Square and comprehensive redevelopment of Crossways and Victoria Centre, among other exciting projects.

Highlighting their strong endorsement of the Council’s business case, the MPs called the latest bid ‘a sensible and credible proposal to help address the economic and social deprivation regrettably evident in our town’.

The bid will be supported by £140 million of private sector investment, as well as £100 million of the Council’s Economic Growth Fund.

Mr Foster said: “As the MPs who have the honour of representing Paignton in the House of Commons, we are delighted to endorse this plan and urge a speedy approval of it.”