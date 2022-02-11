Not all is lost for Torquay United

Goal celebrations for Asa Hall, Captain of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Wrexham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 5th February 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

When you’re playing 'catch-up', as Torquay United have been for some time, you can't afford too many slip-ups, but at least the Gulls have given themselves a real chance to cut the gap - it currently stands at nine points - to the National League Play-Offs.

That gutsy 1-0 win over Wrexham, who occupy the final PO spot (7th), is followed by this Saturday's trip to bottom of the table Dover Athletic, home games against Barnet and Boreham Wood and then Wealdstone away.

Without counting any proverbial chickens, if Gary Johnson's men could emerge from those four games with at least nine more points, things could start to look distinctly interesting.

The Gulls' boss has reasons to be cheerful.

Not only have United won six out of nine, and taken 19 points from the last 27, but centre-forward Danny Wright is close to a comeback from the hamstring strain which took him out early in the 2-0 home defeat by Solihull Moors two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Johnson never gives much away on these matters, but Wright's impending return has definitely eased the pressure to sign another striker, even if speculation continues that United have been trying to persuade Queen's Park Rangers to let them have Sinclair Armstrong back on loan.

Armani Little was taken off in the Wrexham game with a foot problem, but it's not thought to be serious, and Johnson's most intriguing selection decision may be where to play skipper Asa Hall at Dover.

Pulling Hall out of midfield into a back-three, between Joe Lewis and Dean Moxey, may have proved an inspired move to blunt Wrexham's attack, but what's the best way now to beat Dover?

He did say: "Dover have changed their tactics a bit in the last few weeks - they have been more competitive, they've defended very well and hoped to catch teams on the break.

"At the start of the season we had a new group, but we are at a stage now where every single one in the squad have been here long enough to understand our game.

"The team spirit and the team energy looks like how I want it to look, and that's important."

A 12-point deduction and £40,000 fine, for failing to fulfil fixtures in 2020-2021, floored Dover before a ball had been kicked in anger this season. They have duly won only once in 27 games.

In that situation manager Andy Hessenthaler, now in his fourth year in charge, must be one of the unsung heroes of the game, and evidence of that can be seen in how many narrow defeats they have suffered.

A point in case was last Saturday's 1-0 loss at leaders Stockport, where they hung on until late in the game despite the sending-off of defender Myles Judd.

Their appeal against that dismissal has since failed, so Judd is suspended, compounding the injury absence of player-coach Reda Johnson at centre-back.

Dover have also lost experienced all-rounder Sam Wood - they couldn't compete with an offer from Cray Wanderers - and this week they parted company with winger Khale da Costa by mutual consent.

But they are sure to have a go all the same, and Alfie Pavey is the sort of nippy striker who can punish any slack defending.

At South Devon College's 4G pitch on Saturday (10.30am) United's Under-18 side, two points behind leaders Bridgwater with two games in hand, take on Wimborne Town.

On Sunday (2pm) United Ladies continue their bid to win promotion from the SW Women's Regional League when they meet Wootton Bassett at Stoke Gabriel FC.