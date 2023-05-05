News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Nominate a local firm for our Naturally Inspiring Business Awards

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 6:23 PM April 27, 2022
One of the most interesting questions we have had about our Business Awards has been about how a company or individual can nominate another company or individual.

We have heard countless stories of companies going the extra mile to help other companies or individuals during the pandemic and beyond. We want to recognise all of them - but some are a little shy and slow in coming forward.

That's where we want to help. We are formally extending the criteria to allow someone else to nominate a business in any of the categories.

You may be a customer of that business or a supplier to that business. You may simply want to nominate them for another reason.

We will make it easy for you. When nominating someone else you do not have to go online and complete our entry form but merely send an email to chris.coward@clearskypublishing.co.uk  - subject Business Awards - with nothing more than 100 words of why we should consider a company for that award .

We will do the rest. Please let us know whether you are happy to be considered as a nominee or would prefer to remain anonymous.

You can nominate in more than one category


