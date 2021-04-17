News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Dylan and Noah don't have to go far now for a copy of their favourite community newspaper

Jim Parker

Published: 6:00 PM April 17, 2021   
Two brothers

Brill! Dylan and Noah Sexton - Credit: Submitted

You're never too young to be a Torbay Weekly reader!

Brothers Dylan (9) and Noah (7) Sexton have given the paper the thumbs up as it is available for the first time at their local Cherrybrook Newsagents at Hookhills in Paignton.

We are still delivering free copies of the Torbay Weekly to 18,000 specially-selected homes in Torquay, Paignton and Brixham. Another 8,000 are now available at outlets with a £1 cover price. But those outlets have grown in numbers and cover a far wider area.

Around 120 outlets now stock the Torbay Weekly stretching across Torbay and South Devon taking in Teignbridge and the South Hams. You will also find it on the shelves of the supermarket giants for the first time.

Hospice campaign logo

Rowcroft Appeal - Credit: Rowcroft

We are also donating 20p from every £1 Torbay Weekly sold to our Raise for Rowcroft campaign where we have pledged to raise £50,000 over the next 12 months.

Everyone's a winner including White Rock Primary schoolboys Dylan and Noah.

Campaign logo

At the heart of the community - Credit: Submitted


