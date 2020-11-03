And the sale has secured the future of the ferry under the new ownership of a partnership with great experience in the industry.

Award-winning commercial estate agency Bettesworths announced the sale.

Genevieve Stringer, senior negotiator leading the sale, said: “It is not very often we are asked to market such an unusual business.

“I’m delighted for our clients, Mr and Mrs Allen, who are pleased to be passing the baton to experienced maritime operators, ensuring the service for both Teignmouth and Shaldon will continue. I’m sure he will enjoy a less hectic time!

“I would also like to wish the new owners, Karen and William Hook, all the very best in their new venture.”

The Teignmouth Shaldon Ferry is a historic service which can be traced back to 1296. Crossing the Teign estuary was an important link between the two towns and prior to the first bridge being built in 1827, the ferry saved a journey of around 14 miles.

Now this iconic service offers locals and holidaymakers alike access to both towns.

The ferries offer a year-round service, seven days a week, weather and tide permitting. They are boarded via Teignmouth Back Beach and Shaldon Beach, and operated by a skipper and crew member and run every 10 to 15 minutes.

These crossings are regulated by the height and strength of the tide.

