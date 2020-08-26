Paignton firm’s expansion and new jobs plan

Published: 6:47 AM August 26, 2020 Updated: 10:53 AM September 28, 2020

A Paignton firm worked round the clock during the crisis and is now planning to expand and create new jobs

At work in the tool room of Casting Support Systems - Credit: Archant

A Paignton manufacturing firm which worked round the clock during the Covid-19 lockdown is planning to expand and create new jobs.

Casting Support Systems has been supporting pharmaceutical and delivery companies. It also makes tools for a range of industries including aerospace, defence, delivery and pharmaceutical.

It also produces plastic tote boxes and, while the country was in lockdown, its staff worked right through, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to keep up with increased demand.

Managing director Ted Head, who founded the company 41 years ago, explained: 'The boxes are used at automated central distribution warehouses which hold enormous amounts of drugs.

'The fully automated system picks up the drugs and after the box is full, it is sealed and labelled to be delivered to hospitals, care homes and chemists.

'They are also used for online shopping such as Amazon.

'During Covid 19, the pharmaceutical industry went into overdrive and for about 10 weeks we were working seven days a week, 24 hours a day.'

Capacity increased by 15 per cent.

Staff worked through the lockdown with only a handful working from home.

The size of the building at 30,000 sq feet meant social distancing was easily achieved with most people able to keep at least 10 feet apart.

Ted added: 'Most of the staff continued coming in to work and we had to carry on.

'Our machines are so big, most staff were already working 10 to 12 feet apart, we supplied sanitiser and increased cleaning as well as taking everyone's temperature twice a day

'That's how we controlled it and it has worked beautifully for us.'

The company is continuing to keep other industries supplied and business is booming.

Currently based at Long Road in Paignton, the company will be expanding next year.

They are due to move to a new, purpose-built factory at Claylands which is double the size at 60,000 sq feet.

Ted said: 'It is being built by the TDA and when we move in, we will be doubling in size.'

Over the next two years, the company plans to expand its workforce from 55 now up to 100.