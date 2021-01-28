News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Mum Kelly takes on trio of challenges in memory of dad

Jim Parker

Published: 1:00 PM January 28, 2021   
Picture of father and daughter

Kelly with dad David - Credit: Submitted

The daughter of a Torquay man is embarking on a trio of charity fund-raising challenges in his memory. 

Kelly Lawson lost her much-loved ‘petrolhead’ dad David Meyer to Covid in March. 

The mum-of-three is gearing up for a busy spring when she tackles ‘Challenge 62’ to raise funds for the Devon Freewheelers.  

Kelly, a 42-year-old accountant, will celebrate her 62-year-old dad’s life by swimming, running and cycling during April and May. 

The keen runner has already raised more than £900 of her £1,000 target for the Devon blood bikes charity through her JustGiving page. 

Kelly’s Challenge 62 – running and cycling 62 miles and swimming the same number of lengths – will include a run route in the grounds of Cockington country park - a special place which holds happy memories of time spent with her mum and dad.    

Kelly, from St Leonards, in Exeter, said: “I know dad will be with me every step of the way and will be proud.”    

Mr Meyer lived in Chelston and Kelly said: “He was a bit of a petrolhead and he loved bikes, that’s why I wanted to help the Devon Freewheelers. They have done an amazing job during the pandemic, and they are all volunteers.”    

She added: “I just wanted to put my energy and focus into something positive.    

“Running one of the routes is going to be hard and quite emotional. I want to finish at Cockington. I used to meet mum and dad at the cafe there. It means something to me, and mum can be at the finish line.”   

Daniel Roe-Lavery, Devon Freewheelers CEO, said: “I am in awe of Kelly and her challenge to celebrate the life of her dad.” 

Picture of charity fund-raising couple

Kelly and husband CraIg - Credit: Submitted

Kelly, who began running as a hobby around six years ago, boosted her original plan to jog 62 miles over three days, by including swimming and cycling as a nod to the interests of her husband, Craig, and their 22-year-old son, Owen.  

Cyclist Craig will accompany Kelly when she tackles the 62-mile bike ride, while swimming teacher Owen will support his mum when she swims lengths of a pool.    

Members of Kelly’s running group, Exeter-based Greenbow Running Club – including Devon Freewheelers volunteer Darren Thomas - and Craig’s cycling friends plan to accompany her if Covid lockdown restrictions allow.    

You can donate to Kelly’s Challenge 62 through her JustGiving page. 


