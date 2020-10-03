The biggest hospital building programme in a generation marks marking the largest single investment in NHS services in Torbay since its creation in 1948.

Welcoming the news, Torbay’s MP Kevin Foster said it showed the Government’s commitment to Torbay.

He said: “When the Prime Minister visited Torbay Hospital last year, he heard first hand from staff about the work they do and the difference this major investment project could make in transforming NHS services here in the Bay.

“I am delighted confirmation has now been given this project will progress and not only see the largest investment in Toray’s health services since the creation of the NHS in 1948, but also help our economy build back better after the impact of the Covid-19.

“We are delivering the promises we made at last year’s General Election. The funding allocated will be used to a new acute ‘hot’ hospital, a ‘cold’ elective centre and monies for a collaborative North East South elective centre, all underpinned by an EPR system and technology enabled care.”

The Prime Minister has confirmed the projects will be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7 billion.

Full details of the precise funding allocated so far to each project will be announced at the next Spending Review, following seed funding being awarded to the trust last year to develop its plans for this project.