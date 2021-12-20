A special plea has been made to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help the ailing local tourism and hospitality sector which is facing a bleak Christmas and New Year in the wake of the latest Covid alert.

Speculation is mounting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet are considering bringing in extra safety measures after a huge surge in the Omicron variant cases.

Whether that is before Christmas or after is not yet clear but the hospitality industry is already feeling the fall-out as customers vote with their feet during what should be one of their busiest times of the year.

Torbay MP and junior Home Office minister Kevin Foster has received reports that bookings are down between 50 per cent and 60 per cent in the resort's pubs and restaurants.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak - Credit: Lee Goddard, MoD, Crown Copyright

Mr Foster has contacted the Chancellor this morning, requesting a support package.

He has told the Chancellor: "Torbay’s hospitality and tourism businesses have been very grateful for the support provided over the last 20 months. It ensured they survived and mass unemployment was avoided.

"I hope you will now consider what support can be offered to hospitality and their staff, from extending business rates relief and VAT reductions, to what can be provided to staff who have suddenly seen shifts cut back and income reduced."