Candles and lights shine around the Man and Boy statue in Brixham Candles and lights shine around the Man and Boy statue in Brixham

People gathered around Brixham harbour as candles were lit in a moving vigil. Others paid their respects at the port’s Man and Boy statue where tributes and messages have been left.

The event, at 6.14pm on Saturday, was timed to coincide with the time the distress call went out as the Joanna C scalloper got into trouble and sank at 6.14am off the coast of Sussex on Saturday November 21.

Skipper Dave Bickerstaff managed to cling on to a lifebuoy for hours before being rescued by a lifeboat crew and taken to hospital.

The body of Adam Harper, 26, was found on board the boat. Fellow crewman Robert Morley, 38, is still missing presumed drowned.

Cruise ships out in the Bay sounded their horns to signal a two-minute silence on the quayside. Then music was played and speeches given to honour the crew.