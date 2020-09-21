Movies at the Mansion Movies at the Mansion

Hosted by the Friends of Oldway and Scenic Cinemas, Movies at the Mansion featured some classic singalongs, such as The Greatest Showman, Grease and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The event raised a significant amount for the Friends of Oldway, who are hopeful th eiconic Oldway Mansion will be able to reopen soon.

“It was our first event and we are hoping to reopen the mansion very soon,” said Kathy Hughes from the community group Friends of Oldway.

“Scenic Cinemas approached us with the idea and we had planned from the Thursday through to bank holiday Monday, although we lost the Thursday due to a storm flooding the lawn.

“Altogether, more than 2,000 people attended and it could have been a lot more, but obviously social distancing measures were in place.

“The feedback we have received has been amazing, everybody loved it and wants it to happen at least once every year.

“It was a lovely atmosphere, we had a Greek kebab stall serving food, popcorn and sweets were on sale, as well as a vintage van converted into a bar. We had an afternoon and evening showing through the weekend.

“Our most popular movies were Bohemian Rhapsody and Grease. People were happily singing along and the showing of Mama Mia did inspire people to get properly dressed up for the film. They were definitely the liveliest crowd, singing and dancing through the whole film.

“It was the best weekend and great for Oldway Mansion. The council donated all of the money to Friends of Oldway and members from the group collected money from our moviegoers, raising almost £600.

“There was an added bonus at the end, as the cinema company had included a donate button when people were booking their tickets, so another £500 raised for Oldway.”