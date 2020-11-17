'Wear it Pink' day at Mount Stuart Hospital, Torquay 'Wear it Pink' day at Mount Stuart Hospital, Torquay

Breast cancer continues to cause heartbreak and tragedy in a world also learning to contend with the massive impact of Covid-19.

“Now that breast awareness month is past, it is worth reflecting on how much has changed since last year,” said Michael Green, clinical lead for breast surgery.

“Mount Stuart Hospital was not part of a breast cancer diagnostic or treatment pathway. However, within days of lockdown, we were fully established and now play an essential, highly-valued and highly-performing part of the Torbay and South Devon breast care unit.

“Thanks to the response of the Mount Stuart teams, on the ward and in theatres, we have offered a seamless pathway to women, and men, being treated for breast cancer.

“The hospital has welcomed NHS staff from Torbay Hospital, who went beyond what is expected to ensure the Mount Stuart teams were trained and supported as the service was set up.

“The real beneficiaries are the patients and their families, who have consistently voiced their appreciation for the excellent care they have received from the staff.”

A patient at Mount Stuart said: “My mammogram identified a very small area of concern that had shown to be breast cancer. I would never had known it was there as there was no lump – I guess it would have become a lump over time and then I might have found it myself.

“So, if you are offered any screens, make sure you attend the appointment and check your breast regularly. Hopefully, mine has been caught really early, removed and won’t have spread at all. Fingers crossed!”