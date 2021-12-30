Motoring with Peter Vosper: Time for a booster! 

There are now more than 100 electric car models to chose from. - Credit: Getty Images

As Omicron cases hit record levels and the Government struggles with how far to go to control it, we all need to get our booster jabs as soon as possible.

It is not just for the benefit of our health and the ability to return to a life of meeting family and friends without fear of giving or contracting the virus.

Many of our hospitality businesses here in Devon and Cornwall are in danger of collapsing without a safe return to public social meetings and some further assistance from the Government to help them in the short term.

It’s time to give them a booster too!

There is also the likelihood of business closures through enforced isolation and of further lockdowns, reducing jobs and earnings, as well as delaying the recovery.

We need to encourage everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so and with around only 50 per cent of those eligible already having the booster, to take advantage of the extra facilities provided as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, many businesses will prepare for a lockdown and, where they are able, make sure their online business can handle as many customers as possible.

There can be no doubt Christmas would have been a lot different if this had not been available and it is encouraging that so many businesses have stepped up their offers to provide this.

There have also been many additional services introduced and I would like to thank all employees, as well as ours at Vospers, for their extra flexibility and hard work during the pandemic.

I would like to thank all those in the NHS who continue to look after us and live with the additional demands put on them without complaint.

Also, the volunteer drivers, those giving up time to assist charities, carers, teachers, and all other key workers who have found a way to help in some way, deserve our thanks.

The vast majority of the British people have once again shown their resilience to a crisis and in spite of the current situation feel we can look to the future with optimism.

The motor industry will continue to meet the challenges of improving the environment and will sell more electric cars and vans in 2022, in spite of a poorly timed reduction in the Government grant.

There will be a resolution to the microchip shortage and outstanding orders will be fulfilled but we may not catch up with the backlog until late in the year.

There will be more charging stations throughout the country and faster charging will be more readily available to give confidence to those taking longer journeys for work or pleasure.

There are now more than 100 electric car models to chose from but expect a further influx in 2022 as manufacturers introduce new models and improved battery range to the market.

Expect a slow but significant growth over the next few years in hydrogen powered vehicles as an alternative to electric.

Hybrids will still be the choice of many but diesel production and sales will fall at a faster rate.

Van sales will continue to increase as online demand for products grow until the virus is under control.

If you want a new car or van in the next six months and haven’t ordered, you should talk to your dealer as soon after Christmas as possible.

I wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.